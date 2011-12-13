NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - FX has ordered a fourth season of the fantasy football comedy "The League," now earning series-high ratings in its third season, the network announced Tuesday.

The show, produced by FX Productions, includes Mark Duplass, Stephen Rannazzisi, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Katie Aselton and Jon Lajoie in its ensemble cast.

The series is currently averaging 1.7 million total viewers and 1.5 million in the 18-49 demographic, up 25 percent and 32 percent from season two. Season three has featured guest stars including Seth Rogen, Jeff Goldblum, Sarah Silverman, Ray Liotta, Will Forte and Eliza Dushku.

"'The League' continues to be one of our most successful comedy series both creatively and from a ratings standpoint," said Nick Grad, said FX executive vice president of original programming.

The series was created by the husband-and-wife team of Jeff Schaffer ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Seinfeld") and Jackie Marcus Schaffer ("Disturbia," "EuroTrip") who also serve as executive producers and directors.