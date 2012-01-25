NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Expanding beyond its stable of successful dramas, the USA Network announced Wednesday that it has picked up the nine-episode reality series "The Moment," in which Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner will give people a second chance to return to abandoned careers.

Warner knows about second chances: He famously went from bagging groceries to leading the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl victory in just 18 months.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by USA co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel, who are expanding the top-rated cable network into sitcoms as well as reality programming. The series, debuting in the third quarter of this year, will be executive produced by Charlie Ebersol and Justin Hochberg.

"Everyone has a 'what-if' moment in their life - a decision or path they could have taken - but rarely do they get a second chance to explore what could have been," said Hochberg and Ebersol. "We created a format that taps into this emotion, and proved so powerful that it attracted Kurt Warner -- the guy who got his own second chance -- to his first reality hosting gig."