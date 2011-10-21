NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - If you're still bummed that Catherine Tate wasn't chosen as the new boss on "The Office," the show has a consolation prize for you: She'll return this season.

Tate's character, Nellie Bertram, appeared in last season's finale to interview for Michael Scott's former position. She returns as a "corporate special projects manager, and her relationship with Robert California will be far from professional," executive producer Paul Lieberstein said.

She will join in the second half of the season.

Tate's credits include the BBC series, "The Catherine Tate Show," in which she played a variety of characters. She played Donna Noble, the Doctor's companion, in the fourth series of BBC's "Doctor Who."

She has also co-starred in the feature films "Gulliver's Travels," "Monte Carlo," "Mrs. Ratcliffe's Revolution," "66" and "Starter for Ten."