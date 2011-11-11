LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS is taking aim at a television classic.

The network is rebooting the Chuck Connors series "The Rifleman," the late-1950s ABC Western about Civil War vet and widower Lucas McCain, who takes his son and his hot-rodded Winchester rifle and settles in the New Mexico territory of North Fork, an individual familiar with the project confirms to TheWrap.

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" director Chris Columbus will be directing the project, with "Shutter Island" scribe Laeta Kalogridis and "Drive Angry" writer Patrick Lussier on board to write.

CBS Television Studios and Carol Mendelsohn Productions will produce.

The original series ran on ABC from 1958 to 1963, and was unique in that it was one of the first primetime series to portray a widowed parent raise a child.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.