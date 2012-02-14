Characters (from L-R) Lisa, Bart, Homer, Marge and Maggie stand by a cake at the 20th anniversary party for the television series ''The Simpsons'' in Santa Monica, California October 18, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Even Comic Book Guy would have to be impressed with this show of support by two "Simpsons" fans: Jeremiah Franco and Carin Shreve have set a new Guinness World Record for longest continuous television viewing by watching 86 hours and 37 minutes of the Fox 'toon.

The marathon viewing session was sponsored by the network in honor of the 500th episode of "The Simpsons," which airs on Fox Sunday night.

Franco and Shreve, both from California, each won $10,500 and loads of "Simpsons" swag for their dedicated couch surfing session.

In other "Simpsons" news, series creator Matt Groening will get a star on the Walk of Fame Tuesday. His star will be located at 7021 Hollywood Blvd., near the show's star.

The 500th episode of "The Simpsons," titled "At Long Last Leave," finds the Simpson family kicked out of Springfield when their fellow residents finally get fed up with their shenanigans. They hook up with an off-the-grid community outside of town, and when Marge and Homer try to sneak back into Springfield, the less-than-friendly reaction from their old neighbors has them appreciating their new 'hood even more.

