LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Now here's a competition that even noted layabout Homer Simpson could get behind.

In celebration of the upcoming 500th episode of "The Simpsons," Fox is challenging fans of the show to break a Guinness world record for continuous television watching by participating in The Simpsons Ultimate Fan Marathon Challenge.

The "Simpsons" view-a-thon will kick off February 8 at the Hollywood & Highland complex in Los Angeles. Participants will attempt to break the current record of 86 hours, 6 minutes and 41 seconds while watching up to 500 continuous episodes of the long-running Fox hit.

Whoever manages to watch the longest will have more than a dramatically expanded posterior to show for his or her efforts -- the winner of the competition will receive $10,500 plus a collection of Simpsons merchandise, some of which was specifically designed for the 500th episode.

The 500th episode of "The Simpsons" will air February 19. In the meantime, those wishing to participate in the Ultimate Fan Marathon Challenge can "like" the show on its Facebook page or visit TheSimpsons.com for updates on the event.