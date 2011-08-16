LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete will most likely be rendered speechless soon.

Remini and Robinson Peete probably won't be returning to CBS's popular daytime offering "The Talk" when it returns to the air for a second season, an individual close to the show confirmed to TheWrap.

While the show has re-upped Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne, Remini and Robinson Peete's options have yet to be picked up -- and it's likely that they won't be, as executive producer John Redmann explores possible new directions for the series.

"The Talk" returns for its second season on September 6.

Representatives for former "The King of Queens" star Remini, and former "Love, Inc" star Robinson Peete did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.