NEW YORK RaeLynn of Team Blake and Ashley De La Rosa of Team Christina were sent home from popular TV singing competition "The Voice" on Tuesday night.

Host Carson Daly pressed a hesitating coach Blake Shelton to choose between RaeLynn, who goes by her first name, and teammate Erin Willett as the show's credits began to role. After some hemming and hawing, country singer Shelton announced he was keeping Willett.

Raelynn, who sang "If I Die Young" by The Band Perry, hugged Willett and appeared to tear up as the show ended.

De La Rosa, who sang "You and I" by Lady Gaga, thanked the show and coach Christina Aguilera for having her. She told Aguilera, "You believed in me when I didn't even believe in myself."

Aguilera chose to keep Lindsey Paveo, though fellow coaches Shelton and Adam Levine both said they would have chosen De La Rosa.

The demise of RaeLynn and De La Rosa follow the departures of Jordis Unga from Shelton's team and Jesse Campbell from Aguilera's team, who were cut in an instant elimination by coaches Shelton and Aguilera on Monday night's performance segment of the TV show.

Both of Aguilera's eliminations were met with some surprise by the show's audience, but the pop singer assured fans that she had thought through her decisions and strategy.

"I'm no stranger to controversy, and I am okay with that," she said. "I never back down from following my heart and being true to myself."

Tuesday's episode of "The Voice" opened with a performance by British boy band The Wanted with backup vocals provided by the singers on Team Blake.

Teen sensation Justin Bieber took the stage midway through the show to unveil the video for his new single "Boyfriend" off upcoming album "Believe." Bieber accepted an invitation from Daly to perform the song on the show's finale in three weeks.

Minutes later, social media correspondent Christina Milian reported that Bieber's appearance had become the top trending topic on Twitter worldwide.

The eliminations this week leave two artists each on Shelton's and Aguilera's respective teams. Next week's competition will see the teams of Adam Levine and Cee Lo Green pared down in the same manner.

The Voice" is an American spinoff of a similar Dutch show, and has been a runaway success for NBC since it premiered in April of 2011. Four celebrity coaches choose teams of singers through a blind audition process, and singers compete for a recording contract in a contest that involves both audience voting and selection by the show's coaches.

(Reporting By Andrea Burzynski)