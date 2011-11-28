LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Project Runway" mentor Tim Gunn and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" dream-builder Ty Pennington will officially throw their hats into the crowded daytime talk-show ring Monday, January 16 at 2 p.m. ET, with the premiere of "The Revolution," ABC announced Monday.

The one-hour gab-fest will feature Gunn, Pennington, celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, women's health expert Dr. Jennifer Ashton and relationship expert Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry sharing "life changing tips and essential tools" to help viewers "transform all areas of their life from the inside out," according to the network.

Each week the show will also focus on one particular woman and her "personal journey" over the course of five months.

"The Revolution" will replace soap opera "One Life to Live," which ends its 43-year run January 13.

3 Ball Productions, the people who brought the world "The Biggest Loser" and "Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition," will produce the show, with 3 Ball's JD Roth and Todd A. Nelson serving as executive producers.