Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates with fans after the Broncos defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the NFL AFC wildcard playoff football game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - The Denver Broncos say there will be no Tebow-ing anytime soon on "Dancing With the Stars," despite current champ J.R. Martinez's report that quarterback Tim Tebow might want to compete.

"Tim does not have any interest in participating in the show," Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth tells TheWrap. "He is focused on preparing for the 2012 season with the Denver Broncos."

War veteran and "DWTS" season 13 champion Martinez told Celebuzz.com he met Tebow in Indianapolis during Super Bowl weekend and talked to him about the ABC reality series.

"I actually did come across Tim Tebow, and we chatted about (DWTS) for a second," Martinez said. "I thought he'd do pretty well on the show!

"He said, 'Maybe in a year' . That's pretty much what he said."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)