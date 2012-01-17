NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Todd Glass, a veteran of "Last Comic Standing" who has appeared on "Louie" and other shows, came out as gay in an interview for Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast.

Glass, 47, said he wanted to come out because of recent suicides by gay teens. "I cannot listen to stories about kids killing themselves any longer without thinking, 'When are you going to have a little blood on your shirt for not being honest about who you are?'" he said.

Maron had promised last week that the show, which aired Monday, would be a first. The interview further established "WTF" as the comedy world's go-to show for serious introspection.

Glass, a native of the Philadelphia area, is a fixture of the L.A. comedy scene and hosts his own podcast. He suffered a heart attack in 2010 after a show in April 2010 with Sarah Silverman and Jeff Ross.

