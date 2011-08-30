Cast member Tom Berenger poses at the premiere of ''Inception'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - History Channel has tapped a pair of grizzled veteran character actors for its upcoming mini-series "The Hatfields and McCoys."

"Platoon" star Tom Berenger and "Deadwood" villain Powers Boothe will join the project as members of the Hatfield clan.

In addition, Oscar-nominee Mare Winningham ("Georgia") will play the McCoy family matriarch, the network announced.

Stars Bill Paxton and Kevin Costner were previously announced.

Set in the 19th Century, the mini-series focuses on the famous land feud that erupted between two families living along the border of Kentucky and West Virginia.

The film will reunite Costner with Kevin Reynolds, who directed the star in the hit "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" and the notorious bomb "Waterworld."

Sony Pictures Television will distribute the film. Thinkfactory Media will produce it.