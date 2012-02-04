LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 (TheWrap.com) - Tony Oller, who played Danny on the Disney Channel's "As the Bell Rings," has been offered the young male lead in Universal's upcoming sci-fi thriller "Vigilandia," TheWrap has learned.

Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey star in the movie, which James DeMonaco wrote and is directing.

Oller most recently starred alongside Dennis Quaid in "Beneath the Darkness." Before that, he was one of the stars of the Nickelodeon series, "Gigantic."

Oller also is set to star alongslide Lucas Till in an untitled found footage comedy from writer-director Jason Trost. A singer-songwriter, Oller is working with composer P. Thomas Georgio on original music for the film.

On Tuesday, TheWrap reported that Max Burkholder, the 14-year-old actor who plays Max Braverman in NBC's "Parenthood," has been offered the role of Charlie in the film. Adelaide Kane also stars.

Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing through Blum's Blumhouse and Bay's Platinum Dunes. Why Not Productions also is producing.

Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing through Blum's Blumhouse and Bay's Platinum Dunes. Why Not Productions also is producing.

The movie is scheduled to begin shooting on February 13.

