LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Vogue magazine editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley is leaving the "America's Next Top Model" judges' table at the end of the series' current all-star season, and he'll be replaced by fashion diva and reality TV star Kelly Cutrone.

Cutrone confirmed her new job via Twitter on Wednesday: "It's true! I am joining 'America's Next Top Model'!"

Cutrone is already well known to fans of fashion-related reality TV. She's the tell-it-like-it-is founder of fashion industry publicity firm People's Revolution, and has starred on "The Hills" and "The City," where she employed those show's stars, Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port.

She also starred in her own series, "Kell on Earth," last year on Bravo, and she is currently a correspondent on "Dr. Phil."

Talley, meanwhile, became an 'ANTM' judge in 2010, with the show's 14th cycle, the first season that included an Italian Vogue cover photoshoot for the winning model.