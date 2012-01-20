LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tracy Morgan sent up his gay slur controversy on Thursday's "30 Rock," but this time GLAAD is laughing.

Morgan landed in the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation's crosshairs last summer when he joked during a standup routine that he would stab his son to death if he were gay. After the remarks went viral, NBC programming chief Robert Greenblatt and "30 Rock" creator Tina Fey issued statements condemning his act.

Morgan apologized to the gay community for the routine and met with GLAAD and victims of anti-gay violence.

The rainbow tour of remorse's final stop may have been on Thursday's "30 Rock." In the episode, Tracy Jordan (Morgan's clueless onscreen ego) sparks a protest after he angers audiences with a homophobic standup routine.

His boss, Liz Lemon (Fey) demands he apologize, telling him, "You're a public figure and, believe it or not, the dumb things you say may influence or hurt people."

But Morgan mistakenly apologizes to the makers of Glad bags, rather than to the anti-defamation group.

GLAAD's Senior Director of Programs Herndon Graddick told The New York Times, "I thought it was hilarious. We've been called worse than trash bag manufacturers and look forward to seeing the second part next week."

(Editing by Chris Michaud)