LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Don't book your ticket to New Orleans just yet. At least not as far as the HBO drama "Treme" is concerned.

The network has confirmed that season three of the David Simon series won't hit the airwaves until sometime in the fall. A specific premiere date has not been announced.

The fall premiere date is a departure from the norm for the series. The show's previous two seasons had April premiere dates.

In a tell-tale sign, the show was MIA on a HBO scheduling announcement for April premieres of shows including "Game of Thrones" and "Veep."

"Treme" chronicles the efforts of residents to rebuild a New Orleans neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

