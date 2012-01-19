LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Jerry Bruckheimer's drama "Trooper" has been given the go-ahead for a pilot by CBS, an individual familiar with the order confirms to TheWrap.

The project, written by "Heroes" scribe Aron Eli Coleite, will chronicle the adventures of a common-sense mother who turns New York State trooper. Bruckheimer and Coleite are executive-producing, along with Jonathan Littman ("CSI"; "The Amazing Race"). Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Warner Bros. Television are producing.

"Trooper" joins the Sherlock Holmes revamp "Elementary," the legal drama "Baby Big Shot" and an as-yet-untitled comedy from "Muppets" writer Nick Stoller as recent pilot acquisitions by CBS.

Deadline first reported the news.

