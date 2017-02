NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "True Blood" will be back for a fifth season next summer, HBO announced Thursday.

The announcement shouldn't come as a surprise -- creator Alan Ball revealed two weeks ago that he had signed a deal to return for another season of the vampire drama and was already working on stories.

The show has also sucked up viewers: Its season four debut last month grabbed a combined 6.4 million viewers for its premiere and an encore later in the night.