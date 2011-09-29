LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC Studios has sold the drama "Turner Loose," from "Numb3rs" executive producer Barry Schindel, to ABC.

The pilot, which Schindel wrote and executive produced, is about Bobby Turner, a disgraced Wall Street banker turned jailhouse lawyer. He's said to be a graduate of the "bar behind bars." Turner can get plenty of other inmates out of prison, but can't win his own freedom -- until he gets a chance to work with the female prosecutor who put him away.

Schindel has also worked as an executive producer on "Castle" and "Law & Order."