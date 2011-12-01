LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox's top-rated "The X Factor" and the premiere of "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" handed the network an overall win Wednesday night, while NBC's recently ailing "Harry's Law" and "Law & Order: SVU" both showed double-digit improvement, according to preliminary numbers.

The 90-minute Top 7 performance show of "The X Factor" on Fox at 8 p.m. drew the highest ratings among the adults 18-49 demographic, climbing 16 percent over last week's episode, which aired on Tuesday. Thursday's episode had a 3.7 rating/10 share, with 10.9 million total viewers (the highest overall viewership for the evening).

The premiere of "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" followed at 9:30, taking a 2.8/7 in the demo -- a 47 percent increase over the premiere of "Traffic Light" in February. ("Traffic Light lasted three months before getting pulled.) Combined, the two series gave Fox the top overall performance in the demographic Wednesday with an average 3.4/9, and the highest total viewership, with an average 9.9 million total viewers.

CBS' night began with "Survivor" at 8, which posted a 3.1/9 with 10.9 million total viewers, followed by a "Criminal Minds" repeat. The "Grammys Nominations Concert" closed the night at 10, earning a 12 percent increase over last year's airing with a 1.9/5 and 5.6 million total viewers.

NBC aired "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" at 8, which drew a 1.8/5 and 9.4 million total viewers. "Harry's Law" the following hour posted a 27 percent increase over its last original airing two weeks ago with a 1.4/3 and 9.9 million total viewers, while "Law & Order: SVU" at 10 grew 16 percent over its last original airing two weeks ago, taking a 2.2/6 in the demographic and 9.8 million total viewers.

ABC ran repeats throughout the evening.