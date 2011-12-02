LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC's troubled crime drama "Prime Suspect" received an encouraging bump in the ratings Thursday night, while Fox dominated overall with "X Factor" and "Bones," according to preliminary numbers.

"The X Factor," on Fox at 8 p.m., grew 19 percent over its most recent performance show on November 23, with a 3.1/9 in the adults 18-49 demographic -- making it the highest-rated program of the night -- and 10.2 million total viewers.

"Bones" followed at 10 with a slight improvement over its last original airing two weeks ago, taking a 2.8/7 and 8.8 million total viewers. Combined, the two shows gave Fox an overall ratings win with an average 3.0/8; the network was also the most-watched of the evening, with an average 9.5 million total viewers.

NBC saw some slight glimmers of hope with its Thursday night lineup. "Community" -- which sent off alarm signals last month when it was yanked from the network's midseason schedule -- saw a minor uptick at 8, inching up 6 percent from its last original airing two weeks ago for a 1.7/5 and 3.9 million total viewers. But no such luck for "Parks & Recreation" at 8:30, which slipped 10 percent and tied its series low with a 1.8.5 and 3.7 million total viewers.

"The Office" at 9 remained static compared to its last new episode two weeks ago, taking a 2.9/8 and 5.7 million total viewers, while "Whitney" at 9:30 also remained flat, receiving a 1.9/5 and 4 million total viewers. (While holding steady with its last new show two weeks ago, "Whitney" still tied a series low in the demographic.)

"Prime Suspect" -- whose fate is very much in doubt, after the network shut down production in mid-November -- enjoyed a minor reprieve from the bad news, bouncing back for an 18 percent improvement from two weeks ago with a 1.3/4 (which is still down considerably from its weak September premiere) and 4.6 million total viewers.

ABC ran the holiday specials "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" at 8 (2.2/6; 7.2 million total viewers) and "CMA Country Christmas" at 9 (2.1/5; 9 million total viewers).

CBS ran repeats throughout the evening.