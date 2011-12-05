LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox's block of animated series received a major boost Sunday night, with "Allen Gregory" surging 60 percent, while ABC's "Pan Am" fell to a series low, according to preliminary numbers. NBC won the night overall.

Fox began its night at 7 with overrun from the Green Bay Packers/New York Giants game, which posted the night's best numbers in the adults 18-49 demographic, grabbing a 9.6 rating/25 share, with 26.8 million total viewers. The end of the game, combined with "The OT," filled the 7:30 slot, drawing an 8.3/21 and 22.2 million total viewers.

"The Simpsons" at 8 jumped 54 percent over last week, grabbing a 4.0/10 and 9 million total viewers, while "Allen Gregory," which premiered soft and has declined from there, received a much-needed 60 percent gain over last week for a 2.4/6 and 5.2 million total viewers. "Family Guy" at 9 climbed 25 percent for a 3.5/8 with 7 million total viewers, while "The Cleveland Show" at 9:30 bested last week's "American Dad" in the same timeslot by 14 percent with a 2.5/6 and 5.4 million total viewers.

ABC, meanwhile, suffered declines all around. "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7 dropped 22 percent to a 1.4/4 and 5.9 million total viewers, while "Once Upon a Time" the following hour dipped 9 percent to a 3.1/7 and 9.6 million total viewers. "Desperate Housewives" at 9 dropped 13 percent from its last original airing three weeks ago, hitting a series low of 2.6/6 and 8 million total viewers. "Pan Am" rounded out the night of bad news at 10, slipping 11 percent from its last original airing three weeks ago to a series low of 1.6/4 and 4.6 million total viewers.

On CBS, "60 Minutes" at 7 drew a 1.8/5 and 11.9 million total viewers. "The Amazing Race" at 8 dipped to a season low with a 2.7/6 and 9.6 million total viewers. "The Good Wife" the following hour was flat with two weeks ago, matching a series low with a 1.9/4 and 9.7 million total viewers.

At NBC, three consecutive episodes of "Football Night in America" from 7 to 8:30 drew a 1.7/5 and 5.2 million total viewers, a 2.6/7 and 7.4 million total viewers, and a 5.1/12 and 14.1 million total viewers. "Sunday Night Football" at 8:30, featuring the Detroit Lions playing the New Orleans Saints, drew a 6.5/15 and 16.5 million total viewers. Overall the network was the best-rated of the night with an average 5.2/13, and also the most watched with an average 13.7 million total viewers.