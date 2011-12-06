LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The 2nd Annual American Country Awards enjoyed a strong double-digit surge over last year's presentation Monday night, while ABC's new game show "You Deserve It" fell and CBS took a win for the night overall by scoring the top five ratings slots of the evening, according to preliminary numbers.

The American Country Awards, which aired on Fox from 8 to 10, grew 33 percent over last year's telecast, posting a 2.0/5 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.4 million total viewers.

But the show was no match for CBS' primetime roster. After winning the night last week by running repeats, the network dominated the upper tier of the ratings with this week's new episodes. "How I Met Your Mother" at 8 pulled in a 4.5/12 and 11.7 million total viewers. "2 Broke Girls" at 8:30 also held strong, receiving a 4.6/11 and 12.7 million total viewers.

"Two and a Half Men" at 9 drew the night's highest ratings despite a slight dip compared to two weeks ago, posting a 5.0/12 and drawing 15 million total viewers, making it the most-watched program of the night. "Mike & Molly" at 9:30 posted a 4.2/10 and had 12.7 million total viewers. The network closed the night at 10 with "Hawaii 5-0," which inched up 7 percent from two weeks ago with a 3.0/8 and 10.7 million total viewers. Overall the network was the highest-rated in the night, with an average 4.0/10, and the most-viewed, with an average 12.2 million total viewers.

On ABC, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 8 was up 8 percent over last year's telecast, drawing a 2.8/8 and 9 million total viewers. The special "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" the following hour was flat with last year's similar telecast, receiving a 2.2/6 and 6.9 million total viewers. It was downhill from there, though. The game show "You Deserve It," which premiered November 21, plummeted 29 percent from last week, taking a meager 1.0/2 and 3.5 million total viewers. The night closed with "Castle" at 10, which fell 13 percent from its last new episode two weeks ago with a 2.0/5 and 8 million total viewers.

At NBC, a special holiday episode of "The Sing-Off" at 8 posted a 1.1/3 and had 4.1 million total viewers. "Rock Center With Brian Williams" tied its series low with a 0.9/2 and 3.4 million total viewers.