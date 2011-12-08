LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On a night that saw declines pretty much across the board, Fox's new comedy "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" was hit particularly hard, while CBS took an overall win for the night and ABC's "Modern Family" was the top-rated show, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox's night began with "The X Factor" at 8, which slipped 11 percent for a 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demographic and 10.5 million total viewers. "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" followed at 9:30, dropping 25 percent from its debut last week. It received a 2.1/5 with 5.4 million total viewers.

CBS was the top-rated and most-watched network of the night with a 3.1/8 in the demographic and 11.6 million total viewers. "Survivor" at 8 climbed 6 percent for a 3.3/9 and 11.5 million total viewers. "Criminal Minds," though down 8 percent from its last original airing and tied for a season low with a 3.4/8, was the evening's most-watched program, taking in 12.2 million total viewers. The network's night closed with "CSI,"at 10, which also tied its season low with a 2.5/7. It had 11 million total viewers.

On ABC, "The Middle" at 8 drew a 2.8/8 and 8.8 million total viewers, while "Suburgatory" at 8:30 also took a 2.8/8, but 8 million total viewers. "Modern Family" at 9 took an 11 percent hit from its last original episode two weeks ago, registering its lowest-rated regular telecast to date. But it still earned the night's top numbers in the demographic with a 5.0/13, and 12.1 million total viewers. "Happy Endings" at 9:30 received a 2.9/7 and 6.5 million total viewers. "Revenge" at 10 dipped 8 percent from its last original, two weeks ago, tying its lowest ratings performance for a regular telecast. It had a 2.4/6 and 7.3 million total viewers.

At NBC, "Up All Night" at 8 was up 20 percent versus its last original airing two weeks ago for a 1.8/5 and 4.9 million total viewers. Following an "Up All Night" repeat, "Harry's Law" at 9 slipped 8 percent for a 1.2/3 and 7 million total viewers. "Law & Order: SVU" finished the night at 10 with a 14 percent drop, to tie its series low. It posted a 1.9/5 with 6.9 million total viewers.