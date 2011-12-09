LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - More bad news for the beleaguered "Community." The NBC comedy was hit by a double-digit dip Thursday night, while CBS swept the night, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC's night started with "Community" at 8 p.m. The comedy -- which was distressingly absent from the network's midseason schedule that was released last month -- took a 12 percent hit in the adults 18-49 demographic, taking a 1.5 rating/4 share, with 3.6 million total viewers.

"Parks and Recreation" also fared poorly, slipping 6 percent to a series low with a 1.7/5 and 3.6 million total viewers. "The Office" at 9 remained flat with last week, tying its season low with a 2.9/8 and 5.7 million total viewers.

"Whitney" at 9:30 also matched its season low point, taking a 1.9/5 with 4.1 million total viewers.

The recently launched fairy-tale drama "Grimm," airing on a Thursday instead of Friday, closed the evening at 10, yielding an 11-week high in the time slot previously occupied by "Prime Suspect," taking a 1.6/4 and 4 million total viewers. (The show pulled even with its last regularly scheduled, Friday night telecast.)

At CBS, "The Big Bang Theory" at 8 drew the night's top numbers despite an 11 percent decline from its last original three weeks ago, drawing a 4.7/14, with 14.4 million total viewers (which also made it the evening's most-watched program). "Rules of Engagement" took the night's second-best numbers at 8:30, with a 3.2/9 and 10.9 million total viewers.

Though the results for "Person of Interest" and "The Mentalist" are approximate due to an NFL pre-emption in Pittsburgh, at the moment both series show marked improvements over their last original airings three weeks ago. "Person of Interest" at 9 was up 15 percent with a 3.0/8 and 13.4 million viewers, while "The Mentalist," closing the night at 10, posted a 20 percent gain over three weeks ago with a 3.0/8, and 13.7 million total viewers.

Overall, the network took a victory in both the demographic, with an average 3.3/9, and total viewers, with an average 13.2 million.

While Fox's numbers are also skewed due to an NFL pre-emption, "The X Factor" at 8 appears to have remained essentially flat with last week, taking a 3.0/8 with 9.9 million total viewers, while "Bones" the following hour posted a 2.7/7, with 9 million total viewers.

ABC aired "Wipeout" at 8, which pulled a 1.9/5 with 6.6 million total viewers; "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 9 (1.9/5; 6.4 million total viewers); and the Ty Pennington special "The Great Big American Auction" the following hour, which received a 1.4/4 in the demo and 4.7 million total viewers.