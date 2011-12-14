LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On an evening that was marked by depressed ratings, the season finale of NBC's "The Biggest Loser" shed a considerable amount of viewers Tuesday night to reach a low for fall finales.

And over at ABC, Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" dropped 19 percent versus last week, hitting its season low with a 2.2/6 and 7.4 million total viewers.

Fox and CBS shared an overall ratings win for a night that saw the season lows for a number of shows, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC's evening began with the special "William & Kate: Inside the Royal Marriage" at 8 p.m., which posted a 1.2 rating/3 share in the demographic, with 5.3 million total viewers.

That number didn't do much to help the finale of "Loser" the following hour, which plunged 33 percent from last fall's finale, taking a 2.7/7 and 7.7 million total viewers.

CBS kicked off the night with "NCIS" at 8 which, while tied for a season low, was still the top-rated program for the night with a 3.5/10 and the most-watched show of the night, with 19 million total viewers. "NCIS: LA" the following hour also tied for a season low, drawing a 3.0/8 with 16.3 million total viewers.

"Unforgettable" closed the night at 10, dipping to its own season low with a 2.1/6 with 11.1 million total viewers. Despite the lows, the network tied for first with Fox in the demo, averaging a 2.9/8, and took a handy win in overall viewership, averaging 15.5 million total viewers throughout the night.

The "Glee" Christmas episode opened up the night for Fox, dipping 3 percent versus last week with a 2.9/8 and 7 million total viewers, followed by "New Girl" at 9, which grabbed a 3.3/8 and 6.7 million total viewers. "Raising Hope" at 9:30 drew a 2.3/6 with 5 million total viewers. Like CBS, the network averaged a 2.9/8, but posted a much lower total viewership, coming in third behind CBS and NBC with an average 6.5 million.

After "Last Man Standing," the rest of ABC's night consisted of repeats.