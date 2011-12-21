LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On a night with little original programming, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" special "SNL Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas" and a repeat of CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" were the top-rated shows, while NBC took an overall ratings win for the night, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC was the sole network to run original programming Tuesday night, with a new episode of the competition show "Who's Still Standing?" kicking off the night at 8 p.m. It posted a 20 percent improvement over Monday's premiere with a 1.8 rating/5 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.8 million total viewers. "SNL Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas" aired the following hour, drawing a 2.1/6 with 5.7 million total viewers. The network posted the highest performance of the night, averaging a 2.0/6, with 10.5 million total viewers.

An "NCIS: LA" repeat on CBS at 9 also posted a 2.1/6, with 11.3 million total viewers. (An "NCIS" repeat the following hour was the night's most-watched program, with 12.3 million total viewers.) CBS was the most-watched network of the night, with an average 10.5 million total viewers.

Fox and ABC both ran repeats throughout the night.