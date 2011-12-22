LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The performance finale for Fox's "The X Factor" grabbed the top ratings spot for the night and pushed the network to an overall victory on a slow night all around, according to preliminary numbers.

With viewership in the key adults 18-49 demographic down 7 percent versus last week across the board from 8 to 10 Wednesday night, "The X Factor" at 8 p.m. drew a 3.3 rating/10 share, the best performance in the demographic of the evening. It had 11.1 million total viewers, which also made it the most-watched program of the night.

The solid "X Factor" performance boosted "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" at 9:30 to a 17 percent increase over last week with a 2.1/6 and 6 million total viewers. Overall the network averaged a 3.0/9, and was also the most-watched network with an average 9.8 million total viewers.

CBS began the night at 8 with the 13th annual edition of "A Home for the Holidays With Martina McBride" special, which showed a 14 percent increase over last year with a 0.8/2 and 4.2 million total viewers. Repeats filled the rest of the night.

NBC ran a special episode of "Who's Still Standing?" at 8, which was down 11 percent from Tuesday night's airing with a 1.7/5 and 5.6 million total viewers, and a re-airing of "A Michael Buble Christmas" the following hour, which posted a 1.0/3 and 4.3 million total viewers. A "Law & Order: SVU" repeat closed the night.

ABC ran repeats throughout the evening.