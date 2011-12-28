NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - CBS and Univision tied for first place in the ratings Tuesday, a very slow night in which the "Kennedy Center Honors" was the only new show on the Big 4 networks.

Both Univision and CBS scored a 1.4 overall rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The top-rated show was an "NCIS" rerun on CBS at 8p.m. It scored a 2.1 rating in the demographic and 6 share, and 12.5 million total viewers, which also made it the most-watched show of the night.

CBS aired the sole new show on the Big 4 networks, "The Kennedy Center Honors," which earned a soft 1.1 rating/3 share, as well as 8.4 million total viewers. It was the second-most watched show of the night.

Univision's "Una Familia con Suerte" at 8p.m. earned a 1.7/5 and 3.9 million total viewers. At 10p.m., "AquÌ y Ahora" scored a 1.0/3 and 2.4 million.

It was the second consecutive night of a No. 1 ratings finish for Univision. The network also benefited from rerun-heavy slates on the major networks Monday. It edged out CBS.