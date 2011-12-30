LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The holiday programming lull has once again proven beneficial for CBS. On a night marked by an absolute lack of new programming across the board for the Big 4, the network took an overall win Thursday night with a roster of reruns spearheaded by "The Big Bang Theory," according to preliminary numbers.

"The Big Bang Theory" at 8 p.m. was the highest-rated program of the night, drawing a 2.8 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demographic with 10.1 million total viewers, which also made it the most-watched program of the night.

Combined with "Rules of Engagement," "Person of Interest" and "The Mentalist," CBS averaged a 2.0/6 and 8.7 million total viewers, which also made it the most-watched network of the night.

CBS also took a win Wednesday night -- which, like Thursday, was all repeats from the Big 4 -- and tied with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision on repeat-heavy Tuesday.

Of the other Big 4 networks, Fox averaged a 1.1/3 and 4.8 million total viewers; ABC (which aired its annual telecast of the holiday special "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!") averaged a 0.9/3 in the demo and 3.3 million total viewers; and NBC averaged a 0.8/2 and 2.1 million total viewers.

Univision, which ran "Una Familia Con Suerte" and "La Rosa de Guadalupe," came in second with an average 1.4/4 and 3.5 million total viewers.