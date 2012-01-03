LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS returned to new episodes Monday after a holiday lull and scored a decisive ratings win thanks largely to the continued strength of "Two and a Half Men" and "2 Broke Girls." "The Bachelor" season premiere delivered lukewarm numbers for ABC, according to preliminary numbers.

CBS kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with "How I Met Your Mother," which posted a 3.9 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 10.2 million total viewers. "2 Broke Girls" followed at 8:30, earning a 4.3/10 and 12 million total viewers.

"Two and a Half Men" at 9 was the night's highest-rated and most-watched program, earning a 4.4/10 and 13.7 million total viewers, while "Mike & Molly" at 9:30 drew a 3.8/9 and 11.9 million total viewers. The network closed the evening with "Hawaii: 5-0" at 10, which drew a 2.9/7 and 11.7 million total viewers. Overall the network was the top-rated with an average 3.7/9, and most-watched, with an average 11.9 million total viewers.

ABC's two-hour season premiere of "The Bachelor" posted a 2.4/7 with 7.7 million total viewers. A preview episode of the network's new reality offering "Celebrity Wife Swap" at 10 -- the series will make its time-period premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. -- drew a 2.4/6 with 6.2 million total viewers.

NBC's night began with the game show "Who's Still Standing?" at 8, which earned a 1.5/3 and 5.6 million total viewers. "Fear Factor" at 9 delivered a 2.4/5 and 5.9 million total viewers. At 10, "Rock Center With Brian Williams" matched a series high, posting a 1.2/3 and 3.8 million total viewers.

Fox ran repeats throughout the evening.