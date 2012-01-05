LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox's reality series "Mobbed" didn't draw much of a crowd Wednesday night, while ABC swept the board with a primetime roster that included the top-rated "Modern Family," according to preliminary numbers.

The Howie Mandel-hosted "Mobbed" aired at 9 p.m. following a "Glee" repeat, receiving a 1.2 rating/3 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3 million total viewers. That's a far cry from the 3.8/10 and 10.8 million total viewers it received for its maiden episode on March 31 -- though, in fairness, that episode was preceded by the immensely popular "American Idol."

Initially intended as a one-off special, "Mobbed" was picked up for an eight-episode season following its impressive first performance. A second episode aired on November 23.

Though ABC saw mostly modest improvements with the return of its Wednesday night lineup after a month-long hiatus, the network took the top five ratings slots for the night, scoring a decisive win for the evening.

"The Middle" at 8 drew a 3.0/9 and 9.9 million total viewers, while "Suburgatory" at 8:30 received a 2.9/8 and 8.7 million total viewers. "Modern Family" at 9 had a predictable first-place showing, racking up a 5.6/14 and 13.9 million total viewers, which also made it the most-watched program of the night.

The network's biggest gainer for the night, "Happy Endings" at 9:30, climbed 18 percent from its last original airing on December 7, taking a 3.3/8 and 7.7 million total viewers. "Revenge" closed the night at 10 with a 2.5/7 and 7.9 million total viewers. Overall the network averaged a 3.3/9 and 9.3 million total viewers.

CBS began the night on a bright note, with the reality special "I Get That a Lot" returning at 8 p.m. and climbing 130 percent over its last episode in December 2010 for a 2.3/6 and 8.3 million total viewers. Repeats filled out the rest of the network's evening.

NBC ran repeats throughout the night.