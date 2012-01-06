LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC swept the board and took an overall win Thursday night, according to preliminary numbers -- though the victory was mitigated by the competition's complete lack original programming.

With Fox, CBS and NBC all running repeats throughout the evening, ABC took the top three slots with its primetime slate, scoring the highest ratings average of the night with a 33 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and the largest viewership of the evening, with an average 9.4 million total viewers.

Despite the win, ABC's night began with a bit of grim news. The season premiere of "Wipeout" at 8 p.m. was down 26 percent from last January's premiere, drawing a 2.8/8 and 8.5 million total viewers -- the series' lowest-rated premiere to date.

The return of "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 after a two-month sabbatical was up 10 percent from its last original airing in November, taking a 2.8/7 and 12 million total viewers, making it both the top-rated and most-watched show of the evening.

The night ended for the network with "Private Practice" at 10 -- also back from a lengthy absence -- which received a 2.8/7 and 7.8 million total viewers.