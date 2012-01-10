LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Despite ABC's "The Bachelor" dropping to a series low Monday night, a repeat-heavy roster from the competition still gave the network an overall ratings win, according to preliminary numbers.

With Fox and CBS both airing reruns through the night (a repeat of CBS' "2 Broke Girls" at 8:30 took the top ratings, with a 2.4/6 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.2 million total viewers), ABC ran "The Bachelor" from 8 to 10 p.m., which slipped to a 2.2/5 and 7.2 million total viewers, its poorest showing to date.

The network rebounded at 10 with "Castle," which saw a 15 percent improvement over its last original airing five weeks ago, taking a 2.3/6 and 9.7 million total viewers (making it the most-watched program of the night).

Overall, the network averaged a 2.2/5 for highest-rated status, and 8 million total viewers to take most-watched honors.

At NBC, "Who's Still Standing?" at 8 saw a modest increase over last week for a 1.6/4 and 6.1 million total viewers, while "Fear Factor" the following hour dipped from last week with a 2.2/5 and 5.4 million total viewers.

"Rock Center With Brian Williams" closed out the night for the network on a down note, dropping 27 percent to hit a season low with a 0.8/2 and 3 million total viewers.