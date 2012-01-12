LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC's new comedy "Are You There, Chelsea?' premiered with decent numbers Wednesday night, while ABC swept the top four ratings spots to win the evening, according to preliminary numbers.

The "Chelsea" premiere at 8:30 p.m. delivered a season high in the time slot for the network, posting a 2.3 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.4 million total viewers.

"Chelsea" was preceded by "Whitney" at 8, which premiered in its new time slot with a 2.1/6 -- an 11 percent boost from its most recent airing in its previous Thursday slot five weeks ago -- and 6 million total viewers. Following "Chelsea," "Harry's Law" at 9 jumped 17 percent from its last original episode five weeks ago, posting a 1.4/3 and 8.6 million total viewers. "Law & Order: SVU" closed the night at 10 with a 2.0/5 and 8.3 million total viewers.

The big winner of the night was ABC, which had the four top-rated shows, with "Modern Family" leading the pack. The network's night began with "The Middle" at 8, which received a 3.0/9 and 9.5 million total viewers, followed by "Suburgatory" at 8:30, which drew a 2.9/8 and 8.9 million.

Though down 11 percent versus last week, "Modern Family" at 9 was the night's hands-down victor, taking a 5.1/13 and 12.3 million total viewers, which also made it the most-watched show of the night. "Happy Endings" at 9:30 posted a 3.1/8 and 7 million total viewers, while "Revenge" at 10 drew a 2.4/6 and 7.5 million total viewers. ABC averaged a 3.2/8, the highest-rated network for the night.

On CBS, "The 38th Annual People's Choice Awards" at 9 posted a 2.5/7 -- a 7 percent dip from last year's telecast. The ceremony received 8.8 million total viewers. (A "Criminal Minds" repeat preceded the awards show.)

Fox aired a repeat of the Howie Mandel show "Mobbed" at 8, with a new episode the following hour receiving a 1.3/3 and 3.3 million total viewers.

At the CW, the season premiere of "One Tree Hill" at 8 delivered season highs for a regularly scheduled show in the time slot with a 0.9/2 and 1.7 million total viewers. Wednesday night's episode -- the first of the show's final season -- also yielded the show's best performance and total viewership since Feb 22, 2011. A "One Tree Hill" repeat followed at 9.