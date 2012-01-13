NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - CBS's new sitcom "Rob!," starring Rob Schneider as a man who marries into a large Mexican family, had a big debut Thursday, scoring the network's best numbers for a regularly scheduled program in its time slot since May 2010. Fox's "The Finder," meanwhile, had a very soft debut as CBS won the night overall.

"Rob!" had a 4.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 11 share, and scored 13.5 million total viewers. "The Finder" had a 1.7/4 and 5.5 million total viewers, losing much of its lead-in from "Bones."

CBS's night started at 8 p.m. with "The Big Bang Theory," which was the highest-rated and most-viewed show of the night with a 5.2/15 and 16 million total viewers. "Rob!" held on to much of that strong lead-in at 8:30. At 9, "Person of Interest" scored a 3.2/8 and 14.7 million total viewers. "The Mentalist" at 10 scored a 2.7/7 and 13.4 million total viewers.

ABC was the second-highest-rated network. "Wipeout" at 8 scored a 2.2/6 and 7.1 million total viewers. "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 had a 3.8/9 and 10.6 million total viewers, and "Private Practice" had a 2.4/6 and 6.7 million.

Fox, which was third, had a 2.4/6 and 8.6 million for "Bones" at 8. "The Finder" is a spin-off of the show.

NBC was fourth. The return of "30 Rock" -- premiering in midseason for the first time -- scored a soft 1.8/5 and 4.6 million total viewers at 8. "Parks and Recreation" at 8:30 had a 1.9/5 and 4.1 million total viewers. "The Office" at 9 had a 2.9/7 and 5.9 million, and "Up All Night" at 9:30 had a 2.0/5 and 4.3 million.

"The Firm," meanwhile, had a dismal 1.0/3 and 4.2 million, down from its premiere Sunday, when it had a 1.4/3 and 6.2 million total viewers.

