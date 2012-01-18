LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox's Tuesday-night comedy slate returned after a five-week time-out, nearly sweeping the board and giving the network an overall ratings win for the night, while ABC's "Last Man Standing" bounced back from a season low, according to preliminary numbers.

The network's roster took the top three slots of the night (though "Raising Hope" shared the No. 3 spot with "Standing"). "Glee" at 8 p.m. ran even with its last original five weeks ago, receiving a 3.0 rating/8 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.4 million total viewers. "New Girl" the following hour saw a modest bump and took the night's highest numbers in the demographic with a 3.4/8 and 6.9 million total viewers. Rounding out the night at 9:30, "Raising Hope" drew even with its last original, receiving a 2.3/6 and 5.1 million total viewers.

Overall the network was top-rated with an average 2.9/7, though CBS was the most-watched network, despite airing repeats throughout the night, with an average 9.8 million total viewers.

ABC's 8 p.m. "Last Man Standing" earned a 24 percent ratings boost over last Tuesday, when it preceded the much-maligned and quickly axed "Work It." It scored a 2.6/7 and 8.5 million total viewers. Following a "Standing" repeat, "Celebrity Wife Swap" at 9 performed even with last week for a 2.1/5 and 5.8 million total viewers. "Body of Proof" at 10 also matched last week's performance with a 1.6/4 and 7.8 million total viewers.

NBC's ratings were largely flat. "Biggest Loser" at 8 tied its season low with a 2.3/6. It had 6.6 million total viewers. "Parenthood" at 10, was flat with last week's season low, taking a 1.7/5. It had 4.9 million total viewers.

CW's premiere of its new series "Remodeled" at 9 p.m. fared poorly, earning a 0.3/1 and 707,000 total viewers. It was preceded by "90210" at 8, which posted a 0.6/2 and 1.3 million total viewers.

