LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - Though the data is extremely approximate due to coverage of President Barack Obama's State of the Union address, preliminary numbers indicate that an "American Idol" repeat pushed Fox to a ratings win Tuesday night.

A repeat of Sunday night's "Idol" at 8 p.m. posted the night's highest numbers in the adults 18-49 demographic, scoring a 3.3 rating/9 share and 9.5 million total viewers. The episode was pushed out of primetime in much of the country Sunday due to the NFC championship game.

The State of the Union address, airing from 9 p.m. to 10:41 p.m. on the east coast, drew a 1.9/4 in the demographic and 5.3 million total viewers, giving Fox a top-rated 2.3/6 average in the demographic for the night.

CBS had the most-watched show, an "NCIS" repeat at 8 p.m., which scored a 2.0/5 in the demographic and 12.3 million viewers. The State of the Union address at 9 p.m. drew a 1.5/4 in the demographic and 7.1 million total viewers for CBS. Overall the network averaged 8.4 million viewers for the night.

NBC began the night with "The Biggest Loser" at 8 p.m., which pulled a 2.1/6 in the demographic and 6.3 million total viewers. The network had the most viewers in the demographic for Obama's speech. It earned NBC a 2.0/5 in the demographic and 7.1 million total viewers. Post-speech analysis scored a 1.2/3 in the demographic and 5.2 million total viewers.

ABC aired repeats throughout the night, with the exception of the address, which drew a 1.8/4 in the demographic and 7.1 million total viewers.