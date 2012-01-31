Actor Jorge Garcia and Executive Producer J.J. Abrams, of the new drama series ''Alcatraz'' take part in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A repeat of CBS' "Two and a Half Men" drew the night's top ratings Monday, but Fox took an overall win with the combination of "House" and the new J.J. Abrams drama "Alcatraz," according to preliminary numbers.

Fox drew the night's highest average rating with a 2.8 rating/7 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, and was the most-watched network for the night with an average 8.4 million total viewers. "House" at 8 was the second-highest rated program of the night with a 2.8/8 and 8.6 million total viewers, while "Alcatraz" the following hour was down 10 percent from last week for a 2.7/7 and 8.3 million total viewers.

CBS was the night's second-highest rated network and scored the night's second-highest total viewership, despite running repeats throughout the night. A "Two and a Half Men" rerun at 9 drew the highest numbers in the demographic with a 3.0/7, and drew the night's highest individual viewership, with 10 million total viewers.

"The Bachelor," on ABC from 8 to 10, was down slightly from last week, taking a 2.6/7 and 8 million total viewers. A "Castle" repeat followed at 10.

NBC's night consisted of "Who's Still Standing" at 8, which was flat with last week for a 1.7/5 and 6.6 million total viewers, followed by a repeat of "Fear Factor" at 9 and "Rock Center With Brian Williams" at 10. Monday night's episode drew a 0.8/.2 and 3.2 million total viewers.

At the CW, the 100th episode of "Gossip Girl" at 8 gave the series a boost, yielding the second-best numbers of the season. "Gossip Girl" was up 17 percent with a 0.7/2 and grew 25 percent in total viewers, with 1.3 million. "Hart of Dixie" the following hour also enjoyed a boost, climbing 20 percent for a 0.6/1 and rising 21 percent in total viewers, with 1.4 million.

