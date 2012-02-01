Actors from the TV show ''Glee'', (L-R) Kevin McHale, Harry Shum, Jr., Mark Salling and Irish actor Damian McGinty speak at The Trevor Project's ''Trevor Live'' fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The cast of "Glee" had reason to do a celebratory moon-walk Wednesday morning.

The Fox show's tribute episode to Michael Jackson gave the show a double-digit boost to nab the top ratings spot of the night, according to preliminary numbers.

"Glee," airing at 8 p.m., drew a 3.6 rating/10 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, a 16 percent rise over last week and the night's top performer in the demographic. It had 9 million total viewers.

"New Girl" at 9 drew the night's second-highest numbers with a 3.5/9, and 7.2 million total viewers, while "Raising Hope" closed out the night at 9:30 with a 2.1/5 and 4.6 million total viewers. The network drew the top ratings of the night overall with an average 3.2/8. (Fox drew the second-highest total viewership of the night with an average 7.4 million total viewers.)

CBS drew the second-highest overall ratings and the biggest viewership for the night, even though its Tuesday-night roster consisted of repeats. The network averaged a 1.7/5 and drew an average 10.6 million total viewers, based largely on the strength of an "NCIS" repeat at 8, which had the evening's largest total audience with 12.9 million total viewers.

NBC, which tied for third in the demo with ABC, posted an average 1.6/4 and an average 4.8 million total viewers. "The Biggest Loser" at 8 tied its season low with a 2.1/6 and 6 million total viewers, followed by a "Parenthood" repeat at 10.

ABC bested NBC in total viewership, with an average 5.5 million total viewers. The network ran repeats, save for the "Celebrity Wife Swap" finale at 9, which was down 10 percent from its last original episode two weeks ago. It had a 1.9/5 -- a season low -- and 5.5 million total viewers.

At the CW, "90210" at 8 held even with last week for a 0.7/2 but enjoyed a 15 percent boost in total viewership with 1.4 million total viewers, while "Ringer" returned from a two-month hiatus, performing even with its last original episode for a 0.6/1 and 1.3 million total viewers.

