LOS ANGELES(TheWrap.com) - On a Thursday night that continued a week of declining broadcast ratings, Fox's "American Idol" and CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" tied for first in the key demographic, while "Idol" gave Fox an overall win for the night according to preliminary numbers.

"Idol," on Fox from 8 to 10 p.m., was down 14 percent in the adults 18-49 demographic with a 5.0 rating/13 share. It had the most total viewers of the night, 16.5 million.

CBS was second in ratings and total viewers, averaging 3.3/9

and 13.4 million. "Big Bang Theory" at 8 was down 11 percent from the previous week, tying "Idol" in the ratings with a 5.0/15. It came in second in total viewers with 15.5 million. (In the show's common half-hour of 8 to 8:30, "Big Bang Theory" took a win in both the demographic and total viewership, with a 5.0/15 in the demographic versus "Idol"'s 4.6/13 and 15.5 million total viewers versus "Idol"'s 15 million.)

"Rob!" at 8:30 drew a 3.2/9 and 10.9 million total viewers, while "Person of Interest" at 9 dipped 11 percent to a 2.9/7 and 13.2 million total viewers. "The Mentalist" at 10 had a 2.8/7 and 13.6 million total viewers.

ABC came in third in ratings and total viewers with an average 2.4/6 and 6.8 million. "Wipeout" at 8 drew flat with last week with a 1.5/4 and 5.1 million total viewers. "Grey's Anatomy" the following hour dropped 23 percent to tie a season low of 3.1/8 and 8.1 million total viewers. "Private Practice" at 10 grew 18 percent for a 2.6/7 and 7 million total viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings and total viewers with an average 1.4/4 and 3 million. "30 Rock" at 8 was down 13 percent with a 1.4/4 and 3.6 million total viewers. "Parks and Recreation" at 8:30 was flat with a 1.7/5 and 3.5 million. "The Office" at 9 dipped 12 percent for a series low of 2.2/6 and 4.3 million. "Up All Night" at 9:30 was also down 12 percent, drawing a 1/5.4 and 3 million. A repeat of "Grimm" closed the evening at 10.

