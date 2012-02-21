LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Voice" powered NBC to a third consecutive Monday night win in ratings and total viewers, though ratings for NBC's new musical drama "Smash" continued to slip, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC received an average 4.6 rating/11 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 12.6 million total viewers. Though "The Voice" from 8 to 10 was slightly down from last week, the singing competition was the night's highest-rated program with a 5.8/14, and the most-watched with 15.7 million total viewers. "Smash" at 10 was down 18 percent from last week, taking a 2.3/6. The show received 6.5 million total viewers.

CBS, which dominated Mondays this season until the arrival three weeks ago of "The Voice," was second in ratings and total viewers with a 3.5/9 and 11 million. It enjoyed modest week-to-week growth across the board, save for "Mike & Molly," which was flat compared to last week. "How I Met Your Mother" at 8 was up 12 percent versus last week with a 3.8/10, and had 9.8 million total viewers.

"2 Broke Girls" at 8:30 took a 4.0/10 and 11.3 million total viewers, while "Two and a Half Men" at 9 drew a 4.1/10 and 13.2 million. "Mike & Molly" at 9:30 posted a 3.4/8 to match last week's season low and drew 11.3 million total viewers, while "Hawaii 5-0" finished the night at 10 with a 2.8/7 and 10.2 million.

ABC was third in ratings and total viewers with a 2.4/6 and 8.6 million. "The Bachelor" at 8 was flat with a 2.5/6 and 8 million total viewers. "Castle" at 10 was up slightly from the previous week with a 2.1/5 and 9.7 million total viewers.

Fox landed in fourth in ratings and viewers with a 2.1/5 and 6.5 million. "House" -- which announced earlier this month that this season would be its last -- at 8 was down a tenth versus last week, posting a 2.5/6. It had 7 million total viewers. "Alcatraz" was also down a tenth, receiving a 1.8/4. It had 6 million total viewers.

