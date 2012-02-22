Cast members Busy Philipps (L) and Courteney Cox Arquette and executive producer Bill Lawrence (R) listen to a question about the show ''Cougar Town'' during the Disney and ABC Television Group panels at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena,... REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC's "Cougar Town," which returned to the air last week to a series low, continued to slide Tuesday night as CBS's "Unforgettable" also dipped. But CBS won the night overall on the strength of the top-rated "NCIS," according to preliminary numbers.

CBS came in first in ratings and total viewers with an average 2.9 rating/8 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 15.3 million. "NCIS" at 8 drew the top ratings and most total viewers with a 3.8/10 and 19.5 million. "NCIS: LA" the following hour received a 2.9/7 and 15.9 million. "Unforgettable" at 10 dropped 17 percent to a series low of 1.9/5. It drew 10.6 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings and total viewers with a 2.8/7 and 6.5 million. "Glee" was up slightly and total viewers, with a 2.9/8 and 7.4 million. "New Girl" the following hour posted a 3.0/8 and 6.2 million total viewers. "Raising Hope" at 9:30 had a 2.2/5 and 4.8 million.

NBC, in third place in ratings and total viewers with a 2.1/5 and 6 million, started the night with "The Biggest Loser" at 8. It climbed 10 percent for a 2.3/6 and had 6.7 million total viewers. "Parenthood" at 10 also saw a modest increase, receiving a 1.7/5 and 4.9 million total viewers.

ABC drew fourth place in ratings and total viewers with a 1.7/4 and 5.8 million. "Last Man Standing" at 8 was flat with last week's series low for a 2.2/6 and 7.5 million total viewers. "Cougar Town" at 8:30 dropped 6 percent from last week's return, taking a 1.7/4, and had 4.5 million total viewers. "The River" at 9 ran even with last week for a 1.7/4 and 4.8 million total viewers, while "Body of Proof" at 10 climbed 17 percent, posting a 1.4/4. It had 6.5 million total viewers.

