Actors Charlie Sheen (L) and Ashton Kutcher are seen in this combination file photograph created May 12, 2011. Kutcher was reported on Thursday to have signed a deal to replace Charlie Sheen in a revamped version of top-rated U.S. television comedy ''Two and A Half Men.'' REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (L) and Chip East (R)/Files

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Charlie Sheen's "Two and a Half Men" character, Charlie Harper, may not be going out in accordance with the old saying, "Live fast, die young and leave a pretty corpse."

Harper is being killed off during a funeral episode of the CBS sitcom that taped on Friday night, and TMZ reports the gory details of the jingle writer's demise, citing sources who attended the taping.

Brace yourself -- for both major spoilers and some truly gruesome imagery.

According to TMZ's taping attendee, the plot lays out how Rose (played by Melanie Lynskey) -- the neighbor who had been doggedly pursuing Harper, and whom Harper brought to Paris last season -- married Harper while in the City of Lights, but later caught him cheating on her in the shower.

According to TMZ's, Rose speaks at Charlie's funeral, telling everyone that while she and her spouse were waiting in a Paris subway station the day after the shower incident, Charlie "slipped" onto the tracks, in front of an oncoming train, resulting in a "meat explosion."

From the funeral, the episode reportedly shifts the narrative over to Charlie's beach house, which is in the process of being sold -- with numerous celebrity guest stars playing prospective buyers.

As for Sheen, he told TMZ he'll definitely tune in.

"I have always been told that I have nine lives, so it's going to be amazing to witness my own funeral, which is clearly a win-win situation, because Ashton has just given me a 10th."

As was reported last week, the season premiere of "Men -- which airs on September 19 -- will feature Harper's funeral, with many of his long line of former sexual conquests stopping by to bid him farewell. The guest stars on the episode are said to include Jenny McCarthy, playing a former flame of Harper's, and John Stamos, as Harper's onetime party buddy who joined him in some of his sexual exploits.

Last week at the Television Critics Association press tour, CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler revealed some details about the character that Ashton Kutcher, who's replacing Sheen on the series, will play.

According to Tassler, the former "Punk'd" star will portray Walden Schmidt, a broken-hearted internet billionaire.

Sheen was fired from the series early this year, after a prolonged burst of increasingly erratic behavior.

Warner Bros. TV had no comment for TheWrap on the new details of Harper's funeral. CBS did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.