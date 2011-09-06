A large poster at Warner Bros. studios promotes actor Ashton Kutcher (C) in his new role in the TV comedy series ''Two and A Half Men'' in Burbank, California July 27, 2011. Kutcher replaces actor Charlie Sheen in the series. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Fresh from dodging David Letterman's persistent questioning about Charlie Sheen's manner of death of "Two and a Half Men," Ashton Kutcher will return to Letterman's show to present a Top Ten list -- joined this time by his new co-stars.

Viewers will get to gauge the chemistry between Kutcher, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones when the trio appear on "The Late Show" on Thursday. They will appear via satellite from the "Two and a Half Men" set.

Kutcher will play heartbroken Internet billionaire Walden Schmidt when the series returns September 19.

He hinted to Letterman two weeks ago that the death of Sheen's Charlie Harper death takes place overseas and involves a woman. But he wouldn't say more, despite prodding from Letterman.