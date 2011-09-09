A large poster at Warner Bros. studios promotes actor Ashton Kutcher (C) in his new role in the TV comedy series ''Two and A Half Men'' in Burbank, California July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Ashton Kutcher, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones had the usual awkward interaction with David Letterman during a brief appearance on Thursday's "Late Show" -- but they didn't pay much attention to each other as they read a Top 10 List via satellite.

Anyone hoping to see how they gel together comedically will have to wait for "Two and a Half Men" to return. The three had the disadvantage of trying to play along with Letterman, in New York, from their set in Burbank. His unpredictability can make him hard enough for guests to deal with in person.

Letterman didn't make it easy Thursday. He said of Kutcher, "Why is John Fogelberg there?," a joke plenty of people would have missed even if he had gotten the name right: He was trying to point out that Kutcher's beard and long hair give him a slight resemblance to a mid-'80s Dan Fogelberg, the now-deceased singer-songwriter. Paul Shaffer at least helped Letterman out with the right name.

The trio didn't have the best material to work with, either: just a predictable Top 10 list titled "Reasons to Watch the New Season of 'Two and a Half Men.'" Cryer got to read the only item that made us laugh (No. 5), and reading a list didn't give them much opportunity to joke with each other.

It didn't help that Kutcher leaned off to his left throughout the bit, probably because he's much taller than his co-stars. But it added to their disconnect.

Letterman quipped at the end: "I think they were under the impression this was a rehearsal." The cast's laughter was delayed, suggesting how much they were hampered by the satellite relay.

We'll give the appearance 2.5 stars out of a possible 5 -- and not do any Fogelberg-era jokes about the metric system. You can see what we mean in the video here: here