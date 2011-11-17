LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Rancor in Washington is good" for the networks, and the election year of 2012 "is going to be a banner year for us."

So said CBS chief Les Moonves during a one-in-one interview event at the Beverly Hilton Thursday.

Interviewed by TV writer Brian Lowry, Moonves, said he sees no downturn in the current advertising economy and only sees good things ahead as CBS and its rivals get ready to feed on election-year advertising.

"We're not seeing what we were seeing three or four years ago when people were pulling back," he said.

Moonves also noted the $250 million CBS will receive in broadcast retransmission fees this year.

"Those fees will be going up, and they should have gone up a long time ago," he said.

Moonves was also asked about the turmoil surrounding hit sitcom "Two and a Half Men" and it's ex-star earlier this year.

"When you've been around as long as I have, you learn one thing: s--- happens," he said.

Moonves said the network is pleased with the new iteration of "Men" with Ashton Kutcher: "This show could last with the current numbers it has for many, many years."

As he was speaking, word was circulating of the dissolution of Kutcher's marriage with Demi Moore.