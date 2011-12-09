LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Kill Bill" star Uma Thurman is coming to the small screen -- at least for a temporary stay.

Thurman has signed on for NBC's upcoming musical drama "Smash," in a five-episode arc, the network announced Thursday. Thurman will play "a famous and somewhat difficult movie star who flirts with the idea of starring in 'Marilyn,' the musical within the musical."

"Smash," which debuts February 6 at 10 p.m. ET, stars Debra Messing, Christian Borle and Brian d'Arcy James and revolves around the production of a Broadway musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe. Katharine McPhee, Anjelica Huston and Megan Hilty also star.

Thurman's upcoming big-screen projects include "Eloise in Paris," based on Kay Thompson's children's book.