NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Univision's midseason lineup includes a new weight loss show, "Dale con Ganas," co-produced by the creator of the "Biggest Loser," as well as "El Gran Show de los Peques," a new variety show showcasing childrens' talents.

The Spanish-language network, which aims to beat the English-language broadcasters in total viewers within the next five years, often tops at least one of them in the nightly ratings.

The network is also bringing back the reality/beauty show "Nuestra Belleza Latina"for a sixth season, beginning March 4. Next year will also mark the 50th anniversary of the returning Saturday night show "Sabado Gigante," hosted by Don Francisco.