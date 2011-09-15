NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - On the same day "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" returns for its seventh season, FX announced a new comedy from three of its writers: the animated "Unsupervised" has a 13-episode order and will be paired with fellow animated comedy "Archer" in January.

The series was created and executive produced by Rob Rosell, Scott Marder and David Hornsby.

Justin Long, Kristen Bell, Romany Malco, Fred Armisen, "Sunny" star Kaitlin Olson and Alexa Vega, will provide voices, along with Rosell and Hornsby, who is also the star/creator of CBS's upcoming "How to Be a Gentleman."

The show is about two optimistic, teenage best friends who try to do what's right with zero parental guidance.

"Having worked with David, Rob and Scott for many years on 'Sunny,' it gives us great pleasure to see them make their own stamp on FX," said Nick Grad, FX's executive vice president of original series. "'Unsupervised' is a great addition to our comedy roster and, like all of our comedies, it's smart and really funny."

"Unsupervised" is produced by FX Productions, in association with RCG Productions and Floyd County. RCG is the team of Sunny Executive Producers/Writers/Stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

The deal for Unsupervised is the first series order for RCG as part of their overall deal with FX Productions. The series will be animated by Archer Executive Producers Adam Reed and Matt Thompson.